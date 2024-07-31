Trump Assassination Attempt Forensic Acoustic Analysis Part 2 - By Chris Martenson PhD. Ongoing investigation reveals 9 shots fired from at least 3 distinct firearms - 7-21-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chris Martenson PhD. began his investigation the day of the failed Butler PA Trump assassination attempt. Collecting as many phone/camera A/V files he could, along with the help of others including Brighteon's own Mike Adams, they've been actively performing scientific forensic analysis of the audio from the shots fired. Each new piece of evidence adds resolution in determining the point origins of each round and its distance from the recording mic and the video which fixes it's location. In each new file this sharpens triangulation in the position of each shot. This audio/video dot connecting IS real Science. ~JT