Huge Legal WIN for FREEDOM: Mandatory PCR Test for COVID NOT LEGAL: Chris Weisdorf Challenge SUCCESSFUL.

A Small but also "HUGE" Win for Freedom, with Chris Weisdorf ( Not A Lawyer ) who assisted with a case involved the appeal of a fine under the "Quarantine Act" in Ontario.
Quarantine Act:
Section 14 (1) Any qualified person authorized by the Minister may, to determine whether a traveller has a communicable disease or symptoms of one, use any screening technology authorized by the Minister that does not involve the entry into the traveller's body of any instrument or other foreign body.
Ruling: It was not legal to attempt to force someone to submit to a PCR test with a swab in their nose...a violation of the person's body.
