Thrift Store Revenue Helps Poor and Persecuted in Kenya, Toto, and Haiti - Nathan Harper





In 1995, the founder of Vapor Ministries, Micah McElveen, dove into a wave, shattered the vertebrae in his neck, and drowned. “If you survive dying, it changes the way you live,” he says. Shortly after, God opened his eyes - and his heart - for the poor. Micha founded Vapor Ministries and Nathan Harper who is a store manager of Vapor Thrift Store, a branch of Vapor Ministries, a phenomenal, mission-minded organization that turns 30 percent of sales into revenue for Vapor’s ministries in Kenya, Togo, and Haiti. Nathan has been working with the ministry for eight years, and he shares his story of following God’s calling and how embracing that call gives him courage. He also hosts a podcast with his father called Exploring Missions.









TAKEAWAYS





Vapor Ministries funds help the poor in places like Kenya and Haiti





The more you focus on the MISSION, the less time you’ll have to focus on the FEAR





What the enemy intends for evil, God can perfectly use for His purposes





Be ready and eager to pray for all people in all circumstances, all around the world









