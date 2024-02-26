BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Shocking! - Aaron Bushnell, an American Active Military Pilot turned Martyr - Set Himself on Fire near the Israeli Embassy in DC - Gave His Life as a Protest Against the Fighting in the Gaza Strip 🙏
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
189 views • 02/26/2024

Yesterday, February 25, 2024 - Aaron Bushnell an American pilot set himself on fire near the Israeli Embassy in Washington as a protest against the fighting in the Gaza Strip. Sadly he died.

Before the incident, the American said that he would “no longer participate in genocide,” adding that his act was only a small part of the suffering of the Palestinians. He then doused himself with benzine and set himself on fire, shouting “Free Palestine!”

From the following article:

An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force has died after he set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., while declaring that he “will no longer be complicit in genocide.”

The 25-year-old airman, Aaron Bushnell, of San Antonio, Texas, died from his injuries, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

Bushnell had walked up to the embassy shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday and began livestreaming on the video streaming platform Twitch, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

More of this article about this from today:

https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/your-air-force/2024/02/26/airman-dies-after-self-immolating-outside-israeli-embassy-in-dc/



Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
