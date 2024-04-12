UKRAINIAN OPERATION FAILED! I AM ALIVE AND WELL - Vasily Prosorov

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UKRAINIAN OPERATION FAILED! I AM ALIVE AND WELL
I have no doubt that the terrorist Kiev regime is behind today’s assassination attempt. But nothing worked out for them. I am alive and well and will continue to expose the crimes of the Ukrainian authorities.
Special thanks to all caring people who expressed words of support. I appreciate it very much.