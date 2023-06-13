© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Whistleblower EXPOSES Obama: "He Knew Everything About Joe Biden's Crimes..."In a shocking revelation, a White House whistleblower has come forward to expose alleged knowledge by former President Obama regarding Joe Biden's criminal bribery scheme. The whistleblower claims that Obama was aware of the illegal activities involving Biden, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing controversy.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
https://link.chtbl.com/hDPO8U2P
Sign up for The Benny Newsletter:
https://www.bennyjohnson.com/newsletter-signup
Follow Benny on All of His Channels:
https://www.bennyjohnson.com/socials