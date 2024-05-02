Behind Closed Doors: The Truth About Domestic Violence

Pastor Roderick Webster talks to us about how important it is to listen to and share the good teachings from the Bible, especially when times are hard or when we are in bad relationships. He tells us that sharing God's words can make a big difference in other people's lives and even help fix broken family bonds. Pastor Webster discusses how some people suffer from being mistreated by others, including being hurt physically or feeling belittled through mean words. He uses stories from the Bible to show that acts of unkindness, like verbal abuse, have always been wrong and that true love should never hurt or demean another person.





Pastor Webster encourages us to always think about whether our actions and words make God happy. He reminds us that words can be very powerful—hurting people deeply or lifting them up. He asks us to speak kindly and think about the impact our words have on others. In the end, Pastor Roderick thanks everyone for listening and sharing his messages, hoping that they encourage us to be better and treat others with kindness and respect, just as God wants us to.





00:00 Opening Devotion and Encouragement

01:02 The Power of Sharing Devotions

01:38 Comfort Through Trials: A Song of Hope

02:41 Navigating Unhappy Relationships and Healing

03:43 Addressing Domestic Violence and Abuse

06:25 The Destructive Nature of Verbal Abuse

09:19 The Importance of Words in Relationships

10:24 Closing Thoughts and Blessings

