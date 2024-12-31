© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Destruction of a shelled Ukrainian BMP-2 with an electronic warfare system by a strike from an FPV drone on fiber optics near the village of Chunishino, southern outskirts of Pokrovsk.
As a result of a successful hit, the vehicle's ammunition detonated, which led to the turret being torn off and flying several dozen meters across the road.