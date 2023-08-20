Fulton County Fraud Stinks Up The Republic

Fulton County, Georgia may go on the map as the most fraudulent voting district in American history. Laws may have to passed in order to restrict districts with serial voter fraud from participating in national elections.

A courageous Republican Georgia state senator has called for an emergency special session to review a proposal to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on the grounds she’s abusing her position of power by pursuing the bunk indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Georgia State Sen. Colton Moore, representing District 53, announced his move to convene a special session Thursday, saying “an emergency exists” requiring state lawmakers to review Willis’ actions.