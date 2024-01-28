Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Meaning of Martyrdom & Christian Persecution Does God want Bloodshed? Explaining the Faith
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
13 views
Published a month ago

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


reloading since upload previously failed


Streamed live on Jan 20, 2024



Why is martyrdom valued in the Christian faith? It is not for the reasons you may think. Why is Christianity the most persecuted faith in the world - or is it? Are there really more martyrs in the 20th century than the rest of history combined? Fr. Chris Alar answers these questions and more!



QUICK LINKS FROM VIDEO:


Become a Marian Helper: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/join/?source=yt


Call Us at: 1-800-4MARIAN [1-800-462-7426]


Get special offers, track your order, etc. with Marian Helper Plus: https://www.marianplus.org/


FREE Subscription of our Marian Helper Magazine (Print or Digital): https://marian.org/marian-helper-magazine?source=yt


Join a club - Friends of Mercy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/friends?source=yt


Holy Souls Sodality: https://prayforsouls.org/


Thirteenth of the Month: https://www.marian.org/13th


Light a votive candle: https://www.marian.org/votives


To have a Mass said: https://www.marian.org/mass


Shop our Catalog: https://shopmercy.org/?source=yt


Go on a pilgrimage or attend a Marian mission/talk: https://marian.org/event-list


Prayer Ministry: https://www.marian.org/prayer


FREE “Divine Mercy Daily” reflection: https://www.marian.org/mmwj


Newsletter and inspiration from MIC’s: https://forms.marian.org/email/?


Donate to the Marians: https://www.marian.org/give


International (Polish, Italian): https://padrimariani.org


Enrollments: https://marian.org/enrollments?source=yt


Gregorian Masses: https://www.marian.org/mass?source=yt



Discover more about the Catholic faith on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/catholicism



Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation



To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith


or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts



Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy



“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.


For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnKSIAH0SpU

Keywords
christiancatholicchristian persecutionmartyrdommartyrsreasonsbloodshed20th centuryfr chris alarexplaining the faith

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket