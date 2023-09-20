Rick Wiles Talks With Dr. Robert Malone

Many things were introduced to the public during the Coronavirus Pandemic of 2020-2021. Mask mandates, lockdowns, social distancing, contact tracing, and vaccine passports were things most people in the world had never experienced or even heard mentioned before the pandemic.





In my opinion, however, the most revolutionary thing that was introduced to the human population on Planet Earth was Messenger-RNA operating systems injected into hundreds of millions of human beings. The mRNA vaccines were not traditional vaccines. Revolutionary patented mRNA platforms were developed with CRISPR – gene editing technology.





One of the scientific pioneers in mRNA gene editing technology is Dr. Robert Malone. He is an internationally recognized scientist, physician, author, and political commentator. Dr. Malone is the original inventor of mRNA vaccination and DNA vaccination as technology platforms. He holds numerous patents in the USA and internationally. He is the president of the Malone Institute which is dedicated to restoring integrity to biological sciences and medicine. His Substack blog has over 300,000 subscribers. And he is the author of the book, “Lies My Government Told Me.” It's an honor to welcome Dr. Robert Malone to TruNews.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/20/23

Show guest: Dr. Robert Malone, Physician, Biochemist





