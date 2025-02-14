USAID In Hungary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
USAID, President Trump, Immigration, NATO & The Russia/Ukraine War
* Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban is by far the longest serving head of state in Europe.
* By this point, he has been vindicated on pretty much everything.
* When he says that Ukraine (not Russia) may be the biggest threat to the West going forward, it’s worth paying attention.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 14 February 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-victor-orban-2025