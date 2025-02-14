USAID In Hungary

USAID, President Trump, Immigration, NATO & The Russia/Ukraine War

* Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban is by far the longest serving head of state in Europe.

* By this point, he has been vindicated on pretty much everything.

* When he says that Ukraine (not Russia) may be the biggest threat to the West going forward, it’s worth paying attention.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 14 February 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-victor-orban-2025

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1890461414994903529