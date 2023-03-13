This is Extremely Dangerous to Our Democracy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are concerned about the biased and false news stories plaguing our country. The sharing of biased and false news has become all too common on the mainstream media. More alarming, some media outlets publish the same fake stories without checking facts first. Unfortunately, the elite who own the mainstream media use their platforms to push their own personal bias and agenda to control exactly what people think.