More Fuel: Upgraded high pressure pump on an OM648 Turbodiesel

I continue the upgrades on Evonne the Turbodiesel's fueling system by installing a larger fuel pump from an OM628. It could theoretically deliver enough fuel for 450 hp. Our target is 400 hp, so this should be more than adequate.



Watch my other videos, as this is only one part of an upgrade process over the stock OM648 including a hybrid turbo, an upgraded intercooler, smooth exhaust downpipe, turbo mufflers, metal turbo outlet, improved intercooler plumbing, intake resonator deleted, swirl flaps deleted, EGR deleted, and proper tuning by Drew at Mid-Tennessee Diesel, who is a real expert. This isn't a one-step effort to reach high performance, the pump is only one part of a larger system.



In addition to trimming metal to allow the fuel pump to fit, I had to move the radiator forward, create an alternate way to mount the fuel temperature sensor, and rework the wiring harness.



I forgot to put this into the video: The pulley below the thermostat housing had to be removed and the standoff it bolted to had to be cut down, so that the serpentine belt could be reinstalled without interference with the larger pump. There's enough play in the stock tensioner that the belt hasn't been slipping.



