BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israeli Security Forces Deployed - Raids, Shots - in Bethlehem, Hebron, Tulkarm in West Bank
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
178 views • 10/19/2023

This video has no shooting, saw a few others that did, but you can see the vehicles and the Forces in this video. 

Israeli security forces have entered Bethlehem, where they were greeted with stones.

Several arrests are reported.

Israeli forces were also deployed in Hebron and shots were heard.

Armed clashes are also taking place west of Tulkarm, West Bank.

There was a horrible video that I shared, horrible, from Occupied West Bank. PALESTINIAN BOY or Young Man Dropped Dead as he looks back at shooter last time before he's shot at point-blank range with people screaming in shock and horror amid Israeli raids in occupied West Bank.


Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy