A Better Energy Policy for Ohio with The Buckeye Institute
Common Sense Ohio
Common Sense Ohio
7 views • 7 months ago

Our special guest is Greg Lawson from The Buckeye Institute! We talk about some riveting ideas they are proposing for Ohio's energy policies, higher education reform, and other critical topics shaping our state.


Here are some key takeaways:


Energy Policy Reform:

Greg Lawson emphasized the potential of modular nuclear plants to meet Ohio's rising energy demands while maintaining a market-based approach.

There's a strong push to streamline permitting processes, enabling quicker and more efficient energy solutions.

The importance of balance and being resource-agnostic, focusing on practical, needs-based energy production without unnecessary subsidies.

Higher Education Overhaul:

Lawson highlighted the need for higher education institutions to share the risk of student loans, ensuring they produce job-ready graduates.

Emphasis on reforming administrative bloat, which could reduce tuition costs significantly.

The critical need to align educational programs with current market demands, especially in STEM fields and practical skill certifications.

School Choice Expansion:

Ohio's move towards universal EdChoice vouchers, making education funding more student-focused.

Addressing logistical challenges such as transportation and underutilized school buildings to support the growth of school choice.

Advocating for parity in support services for voucher students to ensure equitable educational opportunities.

Common Sense Moments


00:00 "Seeking Strong Leadership in the West"


07:38 Ohio's Evolving Energy Landscape


13:07 Rise of Smaller Energy Collaborations


17:45 "Hope for Energy Production Expansion"


27:00 Rethinking Education for Modern Workforce


30:24 Universities Must Ensure Graduates' ROI


37:25 Promoting Trade and Certificate Jobs


40:57 Government's Role & Private Sector Decline


48:41 Enhancing School Voucher Resources


49:37 School Infrastructure and Choice Challenges


59:16 "Individual Freedom in Public Unions"


01:00:44 Unlawful Deductions as Wage Theft


01:09:05 Game Win and Policy Insight


01:11:19 Nonprofit Funded by Private Donations


www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

https://x.com/Common_Sense_OH

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio

Keywords
energyohioschool vouchersschool choicebuckeye institute
