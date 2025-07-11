BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Butler PA: 1-Year Reflection
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
927 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 2 months ago

What If This Were A Dem?

* Imagine how the media would have reacted — and we would have been treated.

* Demonization is their drug.

* It’s a mindset; it’s not about policy.

* If you see everything through the lens of power, all things are acceptable.

* If you disagree with me politically, you are an oppressor.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | The Five (11 July 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6375554696112

Keywords
false flagcover-upfbideep stategreg gutfelddonald trumpdojconspiracysecret servicemalfeasanceinfiltrationinside jobassassination attemptstand downassassination plotpatsyset-upjackalmalicethomas crooksbutler papurposeful intentlayered incompetence
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy