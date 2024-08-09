A Narcissistic, Egocentric and Psychopathic Girl: The Case of Nahir Galarza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Commentary
What stood out about this documentary was the absolute number of people that were willing to lie, run block, support, cover and make excuses for Nahir's behaviour including Feminist organizations, even though her track record clearly showed that she was guilty and psychopath. I suggest you watch the video to see how bad it can get if you get with and continue to stay with the wrong woman