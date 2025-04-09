Experiencing Medical Freedom - Dr. Simone Gold - Freedom Alive® Ep145

In 2020, Dr. Simone Gold led a team of America's Frontline Doctors on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court. In a battle against medical tyranny, they delivered the truth of real science and hope when the media was broadcasting fear. As an ER doctor and attorney, Dr. Gold has never backed down from exposing government overreach and advocating for the rights of patients. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Dr. Gold explains how false narratives have captured many doctors and how we can fight back and experience medical freedom.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered Apr 6, 2025, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

-----

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm