TRUCKERS - Maverick News Special Broadcast | Jack McLellan and Tom Marazzo - Freedom Convoy

Maverick News Special: Feature Interview with Tom Marazzo and Jack Mclellan - Freedom Convoy in the rear view mirror, and what's ahead? Is this Tom Marazzo's last "podcast"? Jack discusses his new book, and we look at today's top news stories:





* Trump Supporters say he is NOT a Nazi

* Trudeau Still Hanging On

* "Racism, Racism, Racism"





Please support Free Speech By Donating at:

https://www.freedomreporters.com

or

https://www.maverickdonations.com





Visit Maverick News:

https://www.,mavericknews.ca

or

https://www.mavericknewschannel.com





Please subscribe to our RUMBLE CHANNEL

Maverick News: Freedom Reporters

https://rumble.com/c/Maverick