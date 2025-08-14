BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️Putin having meetings with his inner circle before the meeting with Trump on Friday
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • 1 month ago

❗️Putin is having meetings with his inner circle before the meeting with Trump.

"In my opinion the US administration is making a sincere and vigorous effort to stop hostilities and stop the crisis."

@AussieCossack

In the meeting: Putin said new agreements on strategic offensive weapons are possible if lasting peace in Ukraine is achieved.

Adding:  The EU will not ease anti-Russian sanctions even if a ceasefire is reached in Ukraine, EU Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta said.

She dismissed related media leaks as “pure speculation” and confirmed the bloc is preparing its 19th sanctions package.

Adding: No document signing is expected following the summit between Putin and Trump in Alaska - Peskov 

"It would be a mistake to jump ahead and predict the results of the Russia-US summit in Alaska. Right now, we are talking about a Russian-American meeting at the highest level. Issues related to Ukraine's position pertain to the next stages.

Following the summit, Putin and Trump will outline the circle of agreements and understandings they manage to reach. 

Mutual political will for dialogue is currently lacking, and Russia will probably never receive an adequate response from the Europeans. 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy