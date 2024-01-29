How FEMA Turned Hurricane Katrina into a Sick Social Experiment - Celeste Solum

For several decades Celeste Solum worked for FEMA and saw many key things that changed her perspective on the motivations and behind-the-scenes plans of America’s federal agencies. She explains how the United States essentially lost its sovereignty after Sept. 11, 2001, turning America into a vassal of the United Nations. She also breaks down everything from the Bioterrorism Act of 2002 to a series of chilling allegations about FEMA’s hand in the disastrous horrors of Hurricane Katrina. Lastly, Celeste touches on the United Nations' plot to declare that the globe is “unsafe,” and how they will likely use this as a way to further erode individual freedoms and parental rights.









TAKEAWAYS





Hurricane Katrina accomplished around 20 destructive objectives for America via FEMA





S.3721 is the Post-Katrina Emergency Reform Act of 2006 that strips parental rights away from their children and more sinister plans





When you transfer your child into the custody of a school, they do not have to release those children back to you, based on UN legal logic





Celeste was told by a FEMA official that there would be no response to help those in need regarding Hurricane Katrina









