DID HUMANS EVER WALK ON THE MOON IN THE 1960'S?
168 views • 08/24/2023

Did Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong walk on the moon in the 1960s? Did America ever land a spacecraft on the moon? Did the United States of America ever leave a dune buggy on the surface of the moon? Are there footprints, human footprints on the moon? Did NASA really bring moon rocks back from the Moon to Cape Canaveral in Florida?

I'm a social commentator and I discuss sometimes briefly and sometimes at length issues that pertain to our modern lives. Some of you out there think it is worth my time to answer questions about moonwalks, angels, ghosts, the moon itself and the planet being round or flat. None of those things pertain to my life and none of those things pertain to your life and not in any way.


Here is my commentary on whether or not Americans or humans in general ever walked on the moon.


www.FreedomReport.ca


#Moon #moonwalk #Apollo13 #Apollo11 #Rockets #CapeCanaveral #Florida #Miami #spacetravel #ISS #InternationalSpaceStation #spaceX #ElonMusk #NeilArmstrong #BuzzAldrin #astronaut #astronauts #cosmonaut

floridanasaapollomoonastronautbuzz aldrinneil armstronginternational space stationrocketsspaceshipcape canaveralmoon walk
