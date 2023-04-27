Iranian Football player dies of Cardiac Arrest during Football game... Amir Hossein Shirchi (23)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 26, 2023
The video shows Amir Hossein Shirchi entering the field and then the response of his teammates after he apparently had a heart attack.
The 23-year-old was from the city of Babol and died during a match in the second division of the Iranian football league.
Read full news article here: https://ifpnews.com/iranian-soccer-player-dies-cardiac-arrest-football-pitch/
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1