What is a Birth Certificate? What is a Cestui Que Vie Trust? - SpenserFromFlorida
America at War
America at War
143 followers
2
434 views • 10/02/2023

This is a mirror of the original video by SpenserFromFlorida on YouTube


link to original video: https://youtu.be/_FV_82A61ws 

This is information that every American needs to know.
And other countries have been scammed in the same way too.

So like and SHARE the information!
David Straight also does some very good videos on the subject.
And "Ron Gibson's Land Patent Class" is a must watch also
The Occult Art of Law is another video everyone should see

If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too

Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692

Xephula   https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw 

You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

Live and speak the TRUTH!

Keywords
trustgovernmentlawbankbankingbirthcestui que viebond
