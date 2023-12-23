Russell 'Texas' Bentley Reports from Donetsk’s Petrovsky district as Artillery Blasts Flare in the Background

Sputnik correspondent Russell Bentley (@TXDPR) reports from Donetsk’s Petrovsky district as artillery blasts flare in the background:

“The center of Donetsk is still being bombed heavily last few days. And out here in Petrovsky, not only the artillery is dangerous, but also they're using drones. They're specifically targeting civilians. They're hitting people, they can clearly see our civilians, even kids, little girls. It's still a real hot situation here. And so don't think that the war's over.”

Adding:

Russia will attack NATO airbases if the F-16 fighters transferred to Ukraine take off from there, according to sources cited by EurAsian Times.

Russia has threatened that the use of NATO aircraft against the Russian Federation from European territory will turn the countries hosting these fighters into "legitimate targets."