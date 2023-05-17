Another Low Hovering Non Dispersing Cloud Like Object In The Sky Viewable From The Garden -- NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

247 views • 05/17/2023

It was a beautiful morning, not a cloud in the sky. Well, other than this non dispersing formation near the same location I witnessed a cloud like plume form out of thin air in real time. Here's that video:

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.