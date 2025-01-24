© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President of the powerful pro-LGBT organization says they are working with Pope Francis
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
171 views • 7 months ago
Archbishop Vigano: “The Chair of Peter is not a Pope but an Emissary of the Globalist Elite, Whose Mission is to Destroy the Catholic Church, just as Almost All Western Leaders Now Intend to Destroy the Nations they Govern”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/archbishop-vigano-chair-peter-is-not-pope-emissary/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/archbishop-vigano-chair-peter-is-not-pope-emissary/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.