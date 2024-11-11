RT News - November 11 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 11, 2024
rt.com
Seven children are among the 23 people killed in an IDF strike on the largely Christian village of Almat in southern Lebanon. We hear from a renowned Jewish academic who was recently arrested at a pro-Palestine rally in London for criticising Israel and calling out the West for backing it. A Ukrainian plot to steal an air-defence-suppressing helicopter is shot down in flames, after Russian secret services foil the plan. The Biden administration scrambles to send promised funds to Kiev before Donald Trump takes the reins amid concern in both Washington and the EU that he might turn off the money taps to Ukraine.