5/22/23 WHO Assembly, FDPC, Bruns_n SCOTUS, CHASEing Dimonds - #youarefreetv

5/22/23 As The WHO Assembly attempts Totalitarian global medical control, JP M_rgan CH_SE exposed in Epst_in extortion pay for play RICO, and the Brunson SCOTUS case to be heard 5/24....

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

Here are the links for today’s video:

Buy tickets to support the film- The Sound Of Freedom: Exposing Child Trafficking, 2M children missing:

https://www.angel.com/warroom?zip=02128&date=2023-07-04

Plandemic Series, 3rd Film: Great Awakening:

https://plandemicseries.com/

Federal Digital Platform Commission:

https://yournews.com/2023/05/21/2575729/enforceable-behavioral-codes-democrat-senator-introduces-bill-to-create-federal/

Brunson Brothers' case goes to SCOTUS 5/24:

https://palbulletin.com/2023/04/27/another-brunson-brothers-case-is-docketed-by-scotus-loy-brunson-gives-new-update/

https://twitter.com/BrunsonSCOTUS

Elon Musk involvement in Epstein/JP Morgan:

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/may/15/us-virgin-islands-subpoena-elon-musk-jp-morgan-jeffrey-epstein

Jes Staley/JP Morgan/Epstein:

https://nypost.com/2023/05/03/jes-staley-allegedly-raped-jeffrey-epstein-victim/

Pray for the 12! Our hearts go out to Dr. Buttar and his Family! Humanity Thanks you all!

https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/real-disinformation-dozen/

BGI Mass DNA collection:

https://www.aspi.org.au/report/genomic-surveillance

Biohacked: the book:

https://twitter.com/WeTheBrandon/status/1660456629106618370

Croation MP says WHO a T-ist Threat:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/croatian-eu-parliamentarian-mislav-kolakusic-publicly-declares-who/

The WHO's Assembly plan:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/who-global-one-health-agenda-covid/

Ascension Scandal:

https://www.statnews.com/2021/11/16/ascension-running-wall-street-style-private-equity-fund/

Follow Tom Renz- The Killing Floors, etc:

https://tomrenz.com/

NIH Director Pfizer $290M:

https://blogs.mercola.com/sites/vitalvotes/archive/2023/05/17/new-nih-director-sucked-up-290-million-in-pfizer-grants.aspx

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv



(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!