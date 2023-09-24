A New Beginning Part 4: What is the Word of God?

As we press in on the quest for a new beginning, we are going to investigate the Word of God because there is so much confusion among Christians about what it is and is not. Pastor John shares how the laws of mathematics are universal and anyone writing a textbook on the subject has to be true to its rules or there will be error and confusion.

Likewise, Christians must understand there is only one Bible written by holy men of old. It is our sole authority and guide and cannot be mixed with the tainted writings of Buddha, Mohammed, Joseph Smith or a bastard bible for that matter. So if you want to have a new beginning in your life, you must put your faith in a reliable translation of the Bible or you will build upon a foundation that will erode away.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1293.pdf

RLJ-1293 -- JUNE 5, 2011

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm







