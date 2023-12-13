The Clock Is Ticking-The Time To Get Prepped Is Growing Short

Every day we get more examples of the left's insanity, criminality and outright disdain for Christians and conservatives and patriots. After having purged Christians and patriots from the military and filling the military's ranks with haters of what is Good, and now working to allow illegal aliens to earn citizenship via military service we can see that the military is positioning itself to be a virulent and vociferous enemy of The People. Expect that the insane-left's wickedness will result in heightened prevalence for their violence and criminality. Self defense, water, fast and reliable transportation and first aid are critical needs to address while you still have time. Make no mistake...the J6'ers-and Donald Trump-are being blamed and persecuted for the violence that the Following Biden's Instructions and their minions created. And remember-the communist fools will burn this all down to rule over the ashes. The more people rise up against leftism, communism, globalism and satanism the more likely it becomes that they will blow everything up.