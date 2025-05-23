BLASTING Hamilton's National Bank: John Taylor's Forgotten Takedown

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 1794, John Taylor of Caroline launched a direct assault on Alexander Hamilton’s entire financial regime - the national bank, the debt, the funding system, the whole machine. He called it a “political papacy,” a new aristocracy built on paper money, perpetual debt, and lawless power. On this episode, learn about Taylor’s forgotten takedown of the system that laid the foundation for the largest government in history.
Path to Liberty: May 23, 2025