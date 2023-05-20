More on yesterday's powerful attack on AFU positions in Avdivka:





According to Military Chronicle, the high-precision ammunition landed on the coke shop No. 2 of the Avdiivka chemical plant (immediately behind the thermal power plant), where the fortified command and observation posts of the 53rd and 115th mechanized brigades were installed.





According to preliminary reports, a warehouse containing ammunition for 82 and 120 mm mortars as well as tank shells was hit.





After penetrating the concrete slabs, the ammunition detonated in the lower level rooms. The explosion also presumably snagged tanks containing diesel fuel, which AFU units use to run generators. A large fire broke out.





From this stronghold, artillery units of the Ukrainian armed forces have long been coming into position to bombard Donetsk. There are also storage hangars for tanks and barracks for personnel.