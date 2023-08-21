The Money Masters - Documentary (Parts 18 to 21)

[May 3, 2012] [OccultAgenda] The Money Masters explains the history behind the current world depression and the bankers' goal of world economic control by a very small coterie of private bankers, above all governments.



"The purpose of this financial crisis is to take down the U.S. dollar as the stable datum of planetary finance and, in the midst of the resulting confusion, put in its place a Global Monetary Authority [GMA - run directly by international bankers freed of any government control] -a planetary financial control organization" -Bruce Wiseman



"Banking was conceived in iniquity and was born in sin. The bankers own the earth. Take it away from them, but leave them the power to create money, and with the flick of the pen they will create enough deposits to buy it back again. However, take it away from them, and all the great fortunes like mine will disappear and they ought to disappear, for this would be a happier and better world to live in. But, if you wish to remain the slaves of bankers and pay the cost of your own slavery, let them continue to create money." -- Sir Josiah Stamp, Director of the Bank of England (appointed 1928). Reputed to be the 2nd wealthiest man in England at that time.



For more information and videos from the creators of this documentary, visit:

http://www.themoneymasters.com/

https://tinyurl.com/InfoWarURLs

https://tinyurl.com/FElinks



