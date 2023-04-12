Dynamite - Its All Clear

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
you were meant to be here...
Music: 'From The Beginning'
Musician: Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Album: Trilogy, 1972
Producer: Greg Lake; Label: Island
Writer(s): Greg Lake
Lyrics:
There might have been things I missed
But don't be unkind
It don't mean I'm blind
Perhaps there's a thing or two
I think of lying in bed
I shouldn't have said
But there it is
You see it's all clear
You were meant to be here
From the beginning
Maybe I might have changed
And not been so cruel
Not been such a fool
Whatever was done is done
I just can't recall
It doesn't matter at all
You see it's all clear
You were meant to be here
From the beginning
