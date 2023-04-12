Dynamite - Its All Clear

you were meant to be here...

Music: 'From The Beginning'

Musician: Emerson, Lake & Palmer

Album: Trilogy, 1972

Producer: Greg Lake; Label: Island

Writer(s): Greg Lake

Lyrics:

There might have been things I missed

But don't be unkind

It don't mean I'm blind

Perhaps there's a thing or two





I think of lying in bed

I shouldn't have said

But there it is





You see it's all clear

You were meant to be here

From the beginning





Maybe I might have changed

And not been so cruel

Not been such a fool

Whatever was done is done

I just can't recall

It doesn't matter at all





You see it's all clear

You were meant to be here

From the beginning









