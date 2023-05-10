At least 2 killed and almost 1,000 arrested in Pakistan after nationwide protests following arrest of former PM Khan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At least 2 killed and almost 1,000 arrested in Pakistan after nationwide protests (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/19818) following arrest of former PM Khan (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/19787).
Khan arrested on corruption charges he states are politically-motivated, and appears in court while flames and CHAOS engulfs country as thousands rally in support of former PM.
Khan was overthrown in US-backed coup last year, after he refused to bow to White House orders to sanction Russia.