Does Your Doctor Suffer From PTSD?
Health Medicine
Health Medicine
11 months ago

Have you wondered why so many MDs are authoritative and treat their patients like a dictator? Most doctors went to medical school because they truly wanted to help their patients with their health issues. Somewhere from where they started and where they finished after some six to fifteen or more years of training, something often changed in their attitude about their practice. Dr. Len explains how medical training influences how so many doctors think and behave, and why they way they practice they way they do.

Keywords
ptsdemployeesmedical trainingauthoritativemilitaristic
