How Did These Dogs End Up On The Roof? I Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub
Jan 23, 2024
*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*
The apartment locals report that the dogs are spotted on the roof. It seems if they make a wrong step, they'll be in big trouble. Could they be safely rescued?
More videos about ‘Woofers🐕’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
#Kritterklub #dogs #dogrescue
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kritterklub/
On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kritter_klub/
On Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kritter_Klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-jYjX6twDo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.