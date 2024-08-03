The Book of Daniel - Chapter 9c1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The angel Gabriel delivers God's answer to Daniel's prayer
"70 Literal Weeks are determined upon thy city and the Holy people"
Summarizing the incorrect teaching of Daniel 9:24-27
Jesus' ministry was exactly 70 weeks, not 3.5 years
4Gospels.info, Michael Rood and the Chronological Gospels
Yahuah, Yahudah, Yahusha, and Yahrushalayim