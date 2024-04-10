Ep. 92: The FISA Bill Is Dead For Now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] bill is dead but, like herpes, it’ll be back.
It’s important to punish the people that pushed it.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 10 April 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-the-fisa-bill-is-dead-now/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1778177385210519712