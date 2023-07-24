Is Judy Chu Working For We The People!

21 views • 07/24/2023

The Tabulation Algorithm manipulated this election by 15.2 percentage points. CA D28 Rep.(D)Judy Chu is Illegitimate

HALLMAN Reduction - CHU Increase (H)18,536 - (C)17,169=1,367.(AI) (H)18,536 +(C)17,169=35,705. 35,705 Is the Total Vote Swing created by the Algorithm. (TVS)

