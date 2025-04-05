BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The US state of Idaho is set to execute pedophiles by firing squad
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
650 followers
5 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to CANST - Children Are NOT Sex Toys / GMNo! & Smoke&Mirrors


Governor Brad Little has signed a law that grants courts the authority to impose the death penalty on pedophiles found guilty of lewd conduct with children under 12.


The abuse of children is vile and despicable and pedophiles who commit such acts deserve the severest punishment.


As Christ says in Matthew 18:6, But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.

Christ says that if child offenders including pedos hurt little children, it would be better for that sick individual to drown in the depth of the sea.

Email: [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuapedophilesidahoson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfiring squadfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
