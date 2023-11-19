Hello friend!





Are you ready for a new Course of Empire?





With the copious amounts of infested new maps, it is no wonder. Still, one must observe Automatic Writing #17 and ride the static for 59 minutes to truly respect the chihuahuaphile. To tide you over until then, you may watch the truncated educational meme music video titled, “Infested”*.





The video touches base on sensitive topics and is NSFW. If you wish to read the memes within the video, your full attention will be required. If not, you can still enjoy listening to the music contained therein.





Interested in learning more about Course of Empire?

Check out their website:





http://courseofempire.com/home.html





I sincerely thank you for your time and wish you the best of days.

Please take care by following the way of Algiz. ᛉ

Protect yourself by self-educating while you still can.





Periculum in mora.





*Shortened version of Rutherford Birchard Hayes' Presidential Meme Music Video:"fraudis iure suffragii".







infestatur© 2023 by Tepbian Kord is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0