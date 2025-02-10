BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Featured Guest: John Perkins -Confessions of An Economic Hit Man: Power, Economy and the Future- with Special Guest Hosts Alex Krainer, Drago Bosnic and Reza John Vedadi
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
7 months ago

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ http://graceasagra.bio.link/presents

Freedom International Livestream

Monday, Feb 10, 2025 @ 12:30 PM EST

Featured Guest: John Perkins

Topic: Confessions of An Economic Hit Man: Power, Economy and the Future

https://johnperkins.org/

Bio:

John Perkins is New York Times Bestselling Author. He is an American author and activist best known for Confessions of an Economic Hit Man, which exposed the role of economic manipulation in global politics. He previously worked as Chief Economist at the consulting firm Chas. T. Main, advising organizations like the World Bank, United Nations, and U.S. government agencies.


Perkins has written extensively on economic policies, corporate influence, and indigenous wisdom, with books such as Shapeshifting and The World Is As You Dream It. He is also a sought-after speaker, advocating for economic and environmental reforms to create a more just and sustainable world


BOOKS:

Confessions of an Economic Hit Man (trilogy)

Touching the Jaguar

Hoodwinked

The Secret History of the American Empire

Shapeshifting

The World Is As You Dream It

Psychonavigation

The Stress-Free Habit

Spirit of the Shuar


Creator Host:


Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://graceasagra.com/

Special Guest Host:

Drago Bosnic

BRICS portal (infobrics.org)

https://t.me/CerFunhouse

Special Guest Host:

Alex Krainer

www.alexkrainer.substack.com

www.TheNakedHedgie.com


Special Guest Host:

Dr Reza John Vedadi

Instagram LinkedIn

WELLNESS RESOURCES

• Optimal Health and Wellness with Grace Virtual Dispensary Link (Designs for Health)

  2https://www.designsforhealth.com/u/optimalhealthwellness

• Quantum Nurse Eternal Health (Face Skin Care, Protein Powder and Elderberry)

https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/


Ongoing Co-host:

Roy Coughlan

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/


On-going co-host:

Hartmut Schumacher



politicsfinancialoligarchydeepstatejohnperkinseconomichitman
