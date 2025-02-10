Featured Guest: John Perkins -Confessions of An Economic Hit Man: Power, Economy and the Future- with Special Guest Hosts Alex Krainer, Drago Bosnic and Reza John Vedadi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ http://graceasagra.bio.link/presents
Freedom International Livestream
Monday, Feb 10, 2025 @ 12:30 PM EST
Featured Guest: John Perkins
Topic: Confessions of An Economic Hit Man: Power, Economy and the Future
Bio:
John Perkins is New York Times Bestselling Author. He is an American author and activist best known for Confessions of an Economic Hit Man, which exposed the role of economic manipulation in global politics. He previously worked as Chief Economist at the consulting firm Chas. T. Main, advising organizations like the World Bank, United Nations, and U.S. government agencies.
Perkins has written extensively on economic policies, corporate influence, and indigenous wisdom, with books such as Shapeshifting and The World Is As You Dream It. He is also a sought-after speaker, advocating for economic and environmental reforms to create a more just and sustainable world
BOOKS:
Confessions of an Economic Hit Man (trilogy)
Touching the Jaguar
Hoodwinked
The Secret History of the American Empire
Shapeshifting
The World Is As You Dream It
Psychonavigation
The Stress-Free Habit
Spirit of the Shuar
Creator Host:
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
Special Guest Host:
Drago Bosnic
BRICS portal (infobrics.org)
Special Guest Host:
Alex Krainer
Special Guest Host:
Dr Reza John Vedadi
Instagram LinkedIn
Ongoing Co-host:
Roy Coughlan
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
On-going co-host:
Hartmut Schumacher