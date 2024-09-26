The Surprising Health Benefits of Methylene Blue — Interview with Dr. Francisco Gonzalez-Lima

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2022 Interview
In this interview, Dr. Francisco Gonzalez-Lima discusses a really powerful strategy to improve your mitochondria, which generate the vast majority of the energy your cells produce from food.
Methylene blue helps mitochondrial respiration and improves brain energy metabolism. By doing that, it can improve cognitive performance and prevent neurodegeneration.
Methylene blue is the parent molecule for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, off-patent drugs commonly used to treat not only malaria but also COVID-19.
Emergency rooms around the world use it, as it’s the only known antidote for metabolic poisons causing methemoglobinemia, which is when a metabolic poison interferes with the transport of oxygen in hemoglobin.
Methylene blue is a hormetic drug, so low doses have the opposite effect of high doses.
Low doses, 0.5 mg to 1 mg per kilo of bodyweight, are recommended for nonacute, longer-term treatments. Uses include the prevention and treatment of dementia, post-stroke and other brain injuries, cognitive enhancement, and the general optimization of health if you’re already healthy.
