BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Surprising Health Benefits of Methylene Blue — Interview with Dr. Francisco Gonzalez-Lima
Mercola
Mercola
347 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
164 views • 7 months ago

2022 Interview


In this interview, Dr. Francisco Gonzalez-Lima discusses a really powerful strategy to improve your mitochondria, which generate the vast majority of the energy your cells produce from food.


Methylene blue helps mitochondrial respiration and improves brain energy metabolism. By doing that, it can improve cognitive performance and prevent neurodegeneration.


Methylene blue is the parent molecule for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, off-patent drugs commonly used to treat not only malaria but also COVID-19.


Emergency rooms around the world use it, as it’s the only known antidote for metabolic poisons causing methemoglobinemia, which is when a metabolic poison interferes with the transport of oxygen in hemoglobin.


Methylene blue is a hormetic drug, so low doses have the opposite effect of high doses.


Low doses, 0.5 mg to 1 mg per kilo of bodyweight, are recommended for nonacute, longer-term treatments. Uses include the prevention and treatment of dementia, post-stroke and other brain injuries, cognitive enhancement, and the general optimization of health if you’re already healthy.


Article link: https://bit.ly/3BspWj4


Subscribe for FREE to the latest health news: https://bit.ly/3XKhBjw


Website: https://bit.ly/3XDHhxd


Podcast: https://bit.ly/47IWmlx


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola

Telegram: https://t.me/DoctorMercola

Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@Mercola

Gab: https://gab.com/Mercola

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mercola

Mewe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola

Keywords
healthwellnessmercoladrmercolatake control of your healthmethylene bluebrain energy metabolism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy