BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Basic Barn Door Latch
Log Cabin Homestead
Log Cabin Homestead
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • 03/01/2024

I built some sliding barn doors from pine wood that we milled for our hoop house/ poultry house and made this simple latch. I love simplicity and so far the latch has worked perfectly. We in and out of our poultry house several times a day and it's fun when something works out as planned.

https://www.vrbo.com/338940


https://logcabinhomestead.com/


https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064706347381


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrsobbFCr9QE88TLcwEFVPA


https://rumble.com/c/c-611515

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/logcabinhomestead

Keywords
homesteadingfarmwisconsinairbnbvrbofarm vacation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy