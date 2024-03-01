Basic Barn Door Latch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I built some sliding barn doors from pine wood that we milled for our hoop house/ poultry house and made this simple latch. I love simplicity and so far the latch has worked perfectly. We in and out of our poultry house several times a day and it's fun when something works out as planned.
