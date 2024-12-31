SONG Psalm 91 w/ Melody The Holy Trinity Father Son And Holy Spirit For All Eternity Amen

Psalm 91





Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.” Surely he will save you from the fowler’s snare and from the deadly pestilence. He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart.





You will not fear the terror of night, nor the arrow that flies by day, nor the pestilence that stalks in the darkness, nor the plague that destroys at midday. A thousand may fall at your side, ten thousand at your right hand, but it will not come near you. You will only observe with your eyes and see the punishment of the wicked.





If you say, “The Lord is my refuge,” and you make the Most High your dwelling,

no harm will overtake you, no disaster will come near your tent. For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways; they will lift you up in their hands, so that you will not strike your foot against a stone.





You will tread on the lion and the cobra; you will trample the great lion and the serpent. Because he loves me,” says the Lord, “I will rescue him; I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name. He will call on me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him and honor him. With long life I will satisfy him and show him my salvation.”





Father Son and Holy Spirit Jesus Christ The Lamb of God That Takes Away The Sins Of The world The Anointed One Our Messiah and Savior ABBA, Father, ADONAI, Master and Lord ALPHA and OMEGA, The Beginning and The End ATTIYQ YOUM, Ancient of Days, CHRISTOS, Anointed One





The Holy Trinity Father Son And Holy Spirit For All Eternity Amen



