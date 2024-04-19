The Greatest Apparition in History! Fr. Chris Alar Finally Makes it to Einsiedeln!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fr. Chris Alar, Divine Mercy
Apr 19, 2024
While the apparitions at Fatima, Lourdes or La Salette may be more significant in their message, no apparition in the history of the Church is more awe-inspiring in its Grandeur than Einsiedeln. Hear Fr. Chris Alar tell the story of what happened.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e84jRiPAwZg