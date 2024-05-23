BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sen Joe Biden and staffer 'Tony Blinken' - 17 years ago - queried on prewar Hearings citing Weapons Inspector, Scott Ritter's Statement - Iraq - 2007
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
96 views • 11 months ago

Sen Biden and staffer queried on prewar hearings.

Jan 9, 2007

Citing the opinion of former U.S. Marine and U.N. weapons inspector Scott Ritter, Sam Husseini asks Sen. Biden about the strenuousness of pre-war hearings he chaired. When the conference ends and a staffer steps in Sam Husseini asks him to name who made the claims the staffer (Antony Blinken) says were made in the hearings.

More: http://www.washingtonstakeout.com/

Original video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrfvfAhX2jk&ab_channel=MatthewBradley

Cynthia... I've posted a new Scott Ritter interview video this morning. https://www.brighteon.com/0428afe2-8d76-49c8-9b8e-e2815d723f06

adding:

China demands that the United States refrain from organizing visits of members of Congress to Taiwan - Chinese Foreign Ministry



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy